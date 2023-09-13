McLaren Bay Region workers rally for 'patients over profits'

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Dozens of workers at McLaren Bay Region picketed in front of the hospital on Wednesday, demanding better work conditions and a pay increase.

UNITE HERE Local 24 Union members marched and held signs that read "Patients over Profits."





The union claims the hospital is in a staffing crisis, which is preventing patients from getting quality care. Members say McLaren Bay Region has stopped negotiating after its latest offer.

About 99% of unionized nurse clerks, surgical support teams and maintenance teams voted to authorize a strike. Local 24's contract ended with McLaren in February.

"We don't like to be without a contract," says ER nursing clerk Kristy Ahler. "We're not here to hurt McLaren. We're just here to make things right for our members. I mean, safe working conditions, competitive wage, it's not too much to ask."

Wednesday's picket was not an actual strike, just a rally before leaders could call a strike.

McLaren Bay Region says its team provides outstanding patient care and staffing issues are not as serious as some workers may say.

In a statement, President and CEO Darrell Lentz says the hospital is committed to reaching a contract deal that benefits both parties and the bargaining process has not compromised that focus.