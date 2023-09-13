 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McLaren Bay Region workers rally for 'patients over profits'

  • Updated
  • 0

Dozens of workers at McLaren Bay Region picketed in front of the hospital on Wednesday, demanding better work conditions and a pay increase.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Dozens of workers at McLaren Bay Region picketed in front of the hospital on Wednesday, demanding better work conditions and a pay increase.

UNITE HERE Local 24 Union members marched and held signs that read "Patients over Profits."


The union claims the hospital is in a staffing crisis, which is preventing patients from getting quality care. Members say McLaren Bay Region has stopped negotiating after its latest offer.

About 99% of unionized nurse clerks, surgical support teams and maintenance teams voted to authorize a strike. Local 24's contract ended with McLaren in February.

"We don't like to be without a contract," says ER nursing clerk Kristy Ahler. "We're not here to hurt McLaren. We're just here to make things right for our members. I mean, safe working conditions, competitive wage, it's not too much to ask."

Wednesday's picket was not an actual strike, just a rally before leaders could call a strike.

McLaren Bay Region says its team provides outstanding patient care and staffing issues are not as serious as some workers may say.

In a statement, President and CEO Darrell Lentz says the hospital is committed to reaching a contract deal that benefits both parties and the bargaining process has not compromised that focus.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.