McLaren Workers rally in Bay City amid contract talks

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of McLaren Bay Region workers rallied in Bay City on Wednesday amid ongoing contract talks with the healthcare network.
UNITE HERE Local 24's rally happened on Columbus Avenue, next to Central High School.
They tell us their contract ended with McLaren in February, and they're seeking safe staffing levels and fair and competitive wages.
One member says they're seeing no movement on McLaren's end. So they're doing what they can to raise awareness.
"Everything we have asked for they have denied," says E.R. nursing clerk Kristy Ahler. "There is no negotiating. It is what they want or nothing. We are under market value for some of our classifications. We have people making under $15 per hour that work in a hospital."
In a statement released from McLaren, they say:
"McLaren Bay Region is currently negotiating with UNITE HERE Local 24, and our goal is to establish a fair contract that is beneficial to both the employee and the hospital.
As negotiations continue, our hospital leadership and physicians remain focused on recruitment, retention, and patient safety.
Despite the fact that the union has chosen to conduct a rally, this does not impact the outcome of negotiations nor distract our team from its continued dedication to high-quality patient care.
We are hopeful that we will reach a mutually agreeable contract in the very near future. Until that time, our focus will continue to be serving the patients who come to our hospital and entrust us with their care."