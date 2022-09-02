MDOT to complete 19 projects over the next three months

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Labor Day weekend travel rush was moving north on Friday afternoon with the number of travelers only expected to grow.
While drivers found many road construction projects on pause for Labor Day weekend, crews will be picking up the pace after the holiday to get ahead of depleting daylight and the first dreaded snowfall of the year.
“The amount of time that we've had to work on projects so far for the year helps to put us in a better position to open up more lanes for Labor Day weekend,” said Jocelyn Garza, spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Transportation Bay Region said.
MDOT says 96 out of 162 highway projects will remove lane restrictions to make Labor Day travel a little better. But after Sept. 5, it’s all hands on deck to get everything completed before winter.
“This time of year will be hectic,” Garza said.
Garza said 19 MDOT Bay Region projects need to be finished or get as close as possible to finishing between September and November. That includes the major road work on I-69 in the Flint area.
“We're looking forward to the end of this construction season because this will be a year where we're wrapping up some really significant work and people are going to see some really nice pieces of roadway that are back open to the public,” Garza said.
On top of project completion, MDOT will add a few smaller maintenance projects to the docket from their remaining maintenance funds.
Garza said projects will get done by the end of this year only if the weather continues to cooperate with workers.
“There's a lot to get done, but our contractors want to have that stuff wrapped up before we get into the really aggressive winter timeframe in the state,” she said.