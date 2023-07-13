Medical emergency may have caused deadly crash in Lapeer County

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating whether a 61-year-old man suffered a medical emergency before he died in a head-on crash along M-24 on Wednesday.
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says 61-year-old Russell Saylor of Otter Lake was driving a Jeep Compass north on M-24 around 10:50 a.m., when witnesses reported him drifting across the center line gradually between Barnes Lake and Burnside roads.
The witnesses indicated that Saylor may have been unresponsive behind the wheel. Several southbound motorists took evasive action to avoid a collision before he hit a 65-year-old man from Leonard, who was driving a Jeep Cherokee.
Saylor's Jeep spun around and rolled onto its roof after the collision. He was pinned inside the wreckage and pronounced dead on the scene.
The Leonard man did not report any injuries from the collision.
The sheriff's office says Saylor was not speeding or intoxicated when the crash happened. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine whether he was suffering from a medical emergency at the time.
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police will continue investigating the crash.