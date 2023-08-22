Meet the Buyer held Tuesday in Frankenmuth

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - On Tuesday, local businesses had the chance to engage with federal, state, and local government agencies and large prime contractors from across the state in the Meet the Buyer event.
The event was structured much like "speed dating," creating a fast-paced environment for interaction.
Each buyer had five minutes to introduce their organization and detail their procurement needs. After, attendees had 10 minutes to briefly present their own companies and pose questions.
"We have a lot of automotive suppliers that diversify to become government contractors to help stabilize their business when the automotive industry might not be doing as much purchasing it," says the East Michigan Apex Accelerator Program Manager Jasmine McKenney. "It's just a really smart thing for businesses to do is be diverse and have your eggs in a bunch of different buckets."
Attendees also had the opportunity to participate in training sessions that covered crucial topics such as identifying bid opportunities and refining their business' elevator pitch.