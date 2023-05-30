Memorial Day travel leads to several wrong way collisions

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It was a deadly Memorial Day travel weekend across Mid-Michigan with several crashes, including one that left two people dead along I-75 in Genesee County.
That particular crash involved a wrong-way driver. AAA of Michigan's Gary Bubar says the safest thing you can do if you see someone driving the wrong way is get off the road.
"The safest place for you to be is as far off the road as you can because that driver is going to try and stay on the road," Bubar said. "And once they realize they're going in the wrong direction they are most probably going to head to the right lane which is the most natural spot for us to be in."
This comes after several wrong way crashes across the state over the course of the last few weeks. Saturday, 2 people were killed and 1 injured after a wrong way crash in Flint Township. Since April 22, 6 people have been killed in accidents in the Metro-Detroit Area.
Gary says these accidents are happening in large part due to people driving under the influence.
"The AAA foundation for traffic safety found that 60 percent of the drivers involved in wrong way crashes had been drinking or using drugs," Bubar said.
There is an effort to combat this issue. In Grand Rapids, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has installed sensors that flash lights to warn drivers heading the wrong way and alert police.
"That technology is not everywhere yet, but that can go a long way towards helping us out," Bubar said.
MDOT says there are no current plans to add those systems in Mid-Michigan, but will consider changes if they find a pattern of wrong way drivers.