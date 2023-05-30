 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Wednesday May 31st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday May 31st to be an action day for elevated levels
of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Genesee...Lapeer and Lenawee.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment
and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...
biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based
paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Memorial Day travel leads to several wrong way collisions

  • Updated
AAA of Michigan's Gary Bubar says the safest thing you can do if you see a wrong way driver is get off the road.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It was a deadly Memorial Day travel weekend across Mid-Michigan with several crashes, including one that left two people dead along I-75 in Genesee County.

That particular crash involved a wrong-way driver. AAA of Michigan's Gary Bubar says the safest thing you can do if you see someone driving the wrong way is get off the road.

"The safest place for you to be is as far off the road as you can because that driver is going to try and stay on the road," Bubar said. "And once they realize they're going in the wrong direction they are most probably going to head to the right lane which is the most natural spot for us to be in."

This comes after several wrong way crashes across the state over the course of the last few weeks. Saturday, 2 people were killed and 1 injured after a wrong way crash in Flint Township. Since April 22, 6 people have been killed in accidents in the Metro-Detroit Area.

Gary says these accidents are happening in large part due to people driving under the influence.

"The AAA foundation for traffic safety found that 60 percent of the drivers involved in wrong way crashes had been drinking or using drugs," Bubar said.

There is an effort to combat this issue. In Grand Rapids, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has installed sensors that flash lights to warn drivers heading the wrong way and alert police.

"That technology is not everywhere yet, but that can go a long way towards helping us out," Bubar said.

MDOT says there are no current plans to add those systems in Mid-Michigan, but will consider changes if they find a pattern of wrong way drivers.

