Memorial Healthcare cuts ribbon on new childcare facility in Owosso

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - A new 20,000-square-foot childcare facility in Owosso officially opened Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Memorial Healthcare cut the ribbon to the Memorial Childcare Academy on M-52 near Laura Lane in Owosso on Tuesday. The new facility will host up to 130 children up until the age of 12 with full-time and part-time care available.
The health care system says the near childcare center be a sustainable learning environment for growing children.
"There is so much that happens to children from birth through the age of five, and our community is a childcare desert," said Adam Grass, the executive director of Memorial Childcare Academy. "We have a massive need for child care here, and just opening this center increases the capacity in our community by 37%."
The Memorial Childcare Academy is now enrolling students.