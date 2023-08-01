 Skip to main content
Memorial Healthcare cuts ribbon on new childcare facility in Owosso

Memorial Healthcare in Owosso is addressing a lack of childcare options in Owosso with a new center, which officially opened Tuesday.

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - A new 20,000-square-foot childcare facility in Owosso officially opened Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Memorial Healthcare cut the ribbon to the Memorial Childcare Academy on M-52 near Laura Lane in Owosso on Tuesday. The new facility will host up to 130 children up until the age of 12 with full-time and part-time care available.


The health care system says the near childcare center be a sustainable learning environment for growing children.

"There is so much that happens to children from birth through the age of five, and our community is a childcare desert," said Adam Grass, the executive director of Memorial Childcare Academy. "We have a massive need for child care here, and just opening this center increases the capacity in our community by 37%."

The Memorial Childcare Academy is now enrolling students. Click here for more information about the center.

