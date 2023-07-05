Memorial service Thursday for the Genesee County Deputy who died in June

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -A former Genesee County Deputy is being laid to rest.

Anthony "Tony" Fedewa, 56, passed away last month after a brief illness.

Visitation is being held until 8 p.m. Wednesday. A memorial service will be held on Thursday beginning at 11 a.m.

The service will be at Swartz Funeral Home in Mundy Township, and it will be co-officiated by Chaplain Ken Gillard and Sheriff Chris Swanson.

Following the memorial service, Fedewa will be laid to rest at the Great Lakes National Cemetery.

Fedewa is survived by his wife and two daughters.