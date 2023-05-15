Mercury leak closes Clare County post office, adjacent store

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A rural post office in Clare County remained closed Monday afternoon while crews investigated and cleaned up a mercury spill.
Clare County Emergency Management Director Jerry Becker said an adjacent convenience store in the village of Lake also closed as a precaution.
The ordeal started around 9 a.m. Monday, when postal workers were sorting mail and loading wheeled carts in the back of the post office. They noticed what appeared to be mercury dripping from a package onto the floor.
Authorities haven't said what was in the package with mercury or how the chemical started leaking.
Mercury is a basic element found on Earth that can be highly toxic in concentrated form. People exposed to high amounts of mercury can experience effects on their central nervous system.
Mercury spilled inside the building and on the outdoor loading area. Authorities were not sure where the package originated, how much mercury leaked out and now widespread the chemical spread in the area.
Emergency crews evacuated and closed the post office. Post office employees often visit the neighboring convenience store during their morning routine, so it was evacuated and closed as well.
Five employees of the post office and two workers from the convenience store were receiving medical monitoring for signs of mercury poisoning Monday afternoon. None appeared to be suffering from any harmful effects.
Residents who live near the Lake post office also evacuated and the roadway in front was closed Monday to prevent people from ingesting fumes from the mercury.
The Isabella County Hazardous Materials Team, U.S. Postal Service, Garfield Township Fire Department, Central Michigan District Health Department and Mobile Medical Response ambulance all remained on the scene Monday afternoon.