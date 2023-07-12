 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...For the following counties in southeast Michigan, Bay,
Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland,
Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, Tuscola, Washtenaw and
Wayne.

* WHEN...From 4 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A pattern of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will move into
southeast Michigan late this afternoon and tonight. The
organized storms and parent low pressure system are capable
of heavy rainfall and flooding across the watch area. Event
total rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible mainly from 8 PM
to 2 AM tonight. The heaviest rain is expected to exit
eastward by sunrise Thursday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings.
Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take
action should flooding develop.

&&

Michigan bicyclist riding 2,400 miles around the state for a cause

  • Updated
  • 0
Tim Ward

Tim Ward

BAY CITY (WJRT) - A Michigan man is making a 2,400-mile trip on a bicycle  across the Upper and Lower Peninsula all for a cause.

Tim Ward is the president of Michigan Legislative Consultants, which is a lobbying firm. Through his passion for cycling, he launched the "Trace Michigan" tour.

On Monday, Ward began the 22-day Trace Michigan tour to raise awareness of Chance for Life in Detroit. The program offers behavior and life skills training to incarcerated individuals about returning to society.

On Wednesday, Ward will bike from Bay City to Ossineke.

Throughout Ward's trip, he will make stops in communities to share messages about Chance for Life. The Trace Michigan tour is scheduled to wrap up on Aug. 3.

To learn more about Chance for Life, visit their website chanceforlifeonline.org.

