Michigan bicyclist riding 2,400 miles around the state for a cause

BAY CITY (WJRT) - A Michigan man is making a 2,400-mile trip on a bicycle across the Upper and Lower Peninsula all for a cause.
Tim Ward is the president of Michigan Legislative Consultants, which is a lobbying firm. Through his passion for cycling, he launched the "Trace Michigan" tour.
On Monday, Ward began the 22-day Trace Michigan tour to raise awareness of Chance for Life in Detroit. The program offers behavior and life skills training to incarcerated individuals about returning to society.
On Wednesday, Ward will bike from Bay City to Ossineke.
Throughout Ward's trip, he will make stops in communities to share messages about Chance for Life. The Trace Michigan tour is scheduled to wrap up on Aug. 3.
To learn more about Chance for Life, visit their website chanceforlifeonline.org.