Michigan counties work to get election results right

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – It was a long night for voters and candidates last night as they waited into the early morning to get results from yesterday's elections.
But job one for clerks is making sure they get the count done correctly not necessarily quickly.
“The local clerks do their due diligence, as they should. So, while it did take a little while I don't think that it was that unusual,” Genesee County Deputy Clerk Leslie Raleigh said.
While voters wrapped up their election day by eight o’clock, Michigan counties worked till sunrise taking their time to get election results confirmed.
“Why it takes a little longer on election night is because they are doing what they're supposed to be doing,” Raleigh explained. “At the polls, making sure that the books are balanced, making sure that the machines are reporting correctly and balanced to the poll books.”
Raleigh says using modern technology typically provides results a little quicker but currently it's not an option because their wireless carrier Verizon no longer supports the modems used by the county to send the data.
“We and many other counties in the state have made the decision not to transmit on election night because they have to come to us anyway to bring the poll books as a cost effective measure,” she said. “We're not going to spend a bunch of money to upgrade hundreds of modems if there is a change coming in the future.”
Those other changes include election software which their provider, Hart InterCivic says they are in the process of updating and that could lead to an even bigger cost for the taxpayers.
Raleigh says getting the vote count correct is more important than getting results out fast.
“It's a very, very detailed audit, one precinct, one poll book, one precinct, one poll book, at a time, line by line by line,” Raleigh said.
With a full staff and even help offered by the secretary of state Raleigh tells ABC 12 that their process was successful.
Canvassers gathered Wednesday at 1:00pm to begin certifying those results.