Michigan DNR asks residents to secure trash, avoid feeding bears

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Bears in rural areas of Michigan are busy foraging to stock up on calories before their long winter hibernation starts soon.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says bears are on the prowl for food rich in calories, such as acorns, hickory nuts, berries and leafy greens. Some consume 20,000 calories per day now before losing one-third of their body weight in hibernation.
Wildlife officials say bears spend up to 20 hours per day during the fall foraging for food. They may visit residential areas to find easily available and enticing food.
However, the DNR says residents should avoid offering bears a quick meal in unsecured trash, bird feeders and pet feeding dishes because it could lead to trouble for themselves or the bears later on.
“Bears have an excellent sense of smell and will follow their nose to find food. While natural foods may be abundant, bears could be drawn to bird seed in feeders, pet foods and garbage, because they’re appealing food sources and easy to access,” said Rachel Leightner, wildlife outreach coordinator for the DNR Wildlife Division.
She said bears will return to locations where they find a meal. If they continually find food there, it could lead to an encounter with humans, property damage or removal of the bear.
“Even if you enjoy wildlife watching and seeing black bears, it’s critical for the health and safety of the bear to not let it eat from human-provided food sources," Leightner said. "Bears that seek out these types of foods are more at risk to lose their fear of humans, which may lead to an unfortunate outcome for the bear.”
She asks residents to remove their bird feeders and other easy food sources until December, when bears hunker down in their dens.