Michigan DNR planning two prescribed burns in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - People may notice smoke in parts of Bay County as the Michigan Department of Natural Resources holds a pair of prescribed burns on Friday.
Officials are planning to burn grassy areas to stimulate the growth of native plants and kill off invasive species.
The first fire was planned for 10:30 a.m. Friday on 18 acres in Bangor Township near Bay City. The second fire was planned for 2 p.m. on 45 acres in Pinconning Township.
The DNR regularly conducts prescribed burns to promote healthy land and forests. Officials say highly trained DNR personnel manage the burns on state land only when weather conditions are appropriate.
Local first responders are notified in advance of all prescribed burns, according to the DNR.