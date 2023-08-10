Michigan explores replacing gas tax with road use charge

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With electric vehicle usage on the rise, the Michigan Department of Transportation is exploring new options to replace the gas tax.
The state plans to spend $5 million on a survey about a new road usage charge system. That includes asking if people would be willing to install a GPS mileage tracker in their vehicles.
Some residents have expressed concerns over the system, but the Genesee County Road Commission says some kind of change is necessary to continue repairing the roads.
"The costs of construction are already increasing as it is," said Communications Coordinator Kylie Dontje. "Roads have been underfunded for a very long time here in the state of Michigan. So, it is a concern if there are more electric vehicles on the road, they wouldn't be paying the same share as those paying for gas."
The Genesee County Road Commission says nearly 46 percent of their budget comes from the gas tax and vehicle registration. If more people turn to electric vehicles, then they will have even less money for general road upkeep and repair.
"County road commissions are often thought of last in these transportation packages, so any extra revenue we get means better roads for Genesee County," said Dontje.
Similar road usage charge systems are already in place in Utah and Oregon. Utah EV drivers have the option of a flat fee when they register or a 1 cent tax per mile they drive. Oregon drivers pay 1.9 cents per mile with a tax credit for any fuel used.
Outside of mileage based systems, the Michigan County Road Association has also recommended other options to recoup costs lost by the gas tax, including tolling.
"I know a lot of people aren't excited about that possibility, but it is an option that could bring that revenue back up to where it needs to be," said Dontje.
MDOT is also looking into tolling in addition to a mileage tax, but they stressed that nothing is set in stone just yet. Officials simply feel it is important to gather information on what options are available as electric vehicles become more popular.