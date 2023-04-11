Michigan gets $73 million to replace Bay City's Lafayette Bridge

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - One of two state-owned drawbridges over the Saginaw River in Bay City will be completely replaced with $73 million in federal funding.
Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, along with Congressman Dan Kildee, announced the funding Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Bridge Investment Program.
The Michigan Department of Transportation owns the Lafayette Bridge, which carries traffic on Lafayette and Salzburg avenues. The drawbridge first opened to traffic 85 years ago and closed for repairs several times in recent years.
"After 85 years of service, temporary closures and repairs, the replacement of the Lafayette Avenue Bridge is long overdue," Stabenow said.
MDOT has not said when construction of the new Lafayette bridge will begin. Plans call for adding a shared use path for bicyclists and pedestrians on the new drawbridge.
"This significant investment in Bay City will help replace this aging bridge — improving quality of life, helping residents commute to school and work more reliably and bolstering the local economy," Peters said.
The federal Bridge Investment Program is part of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which President Joe Biden signed in November 2021.
Bay City owns two other drawbridges over the Saginaw River -- the Liberty and Independence bridges. Both were leased to Bay City Bridge Partners to complete major maintenance projects.
Tolls will be implemented on the Liberty Bridge in May to pay for the project while work is scheduled for the Independence Bridge in 2024. Tolls will be added to that bridge when construction is complete.
MDOT is not planning to charge tolls for crossing the Lafayette or Veterans Memorial bridges.