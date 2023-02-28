Michigan giving $59.5 million to communities with marijuana facilities

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is splitting $59.5 million of marijuana tax revenue with 224 local government bodies around the state over the next few days.
The 81 cities, 26 villages, 53 townships and 64 counties will receive $51,800 for every licensed marijuana retail store and microbusiness in their jurisdictions.
The money came from taxes charged at 574 licensed marijuana businesses in 2022. Tax revenue is deposited into the Marihuana Regulation Fund and disbursed based on a formula included in the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act.
"Municipalities and counties will begin seeing these payments appear in their banking accounts," said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. "Through a partnership, the dollars received from the adult-use marijuana taxes and fees are distributed to our participating communities."
Michigan marijuana businesses reported a record of $1.8 billion worth of sales for 2022, which is an increase of about $700 million from the previous year.
The state collected $200 million from Michigan's 10% excise on recreational marijuana products and various user fees for businesses. Per state law, $69.4 million apiece will go to the School Aid Fund and Michigan Transportation Fund.
The remaining $59.5 million worth of marijuana tax revenue gets divided among municipalities with cannabis businesses in their communities.
Washtenaw County is receiving the most of any local government with over $1.8 million, followed by Kent and Kalamazoo counties with the second most at more than $1.55 million apiece and Genesee County with the fourth most at over $1.451 million.
Here are marijuana payment amounts coming to Mid-Michigan communities:
Arenac County
$155,523 for the county, $103,682 Au Gres Township and $51,841 for Turner Township.
Bay County
$1.4 million for the county, $622,094 for Bangor Township, $673,935 for Bay City and $103,682 for Pinconning Township.
Genesee County
$1.451 million for the county, $518,412 for the city of Burton, $414,729 for the city of Flint, $155,523 for Mt. Morris Township, $51,841 for the city of Mt. Morris and $311,047 for Thetford Township.
Gladwin County
$51,841 for the county and Hay Township.
Gratiot County
$51,841 apiece for the county and Arcada Township.
Iosco County
$362,888 for the county, $51,841 for AuSable Township, $207,364 for Baldwin Township and $103,682 for Oscoda Township.
Isabella County
$259,206 for the county, $207,364 for the city of Mount Pleasant and $51,841 for Wise Township.
Lapeer County
$311,047 apiece for the county and the city of Lapeer.
Midland County
$51,841 apiece for the county and the city of Coleman.
Oscoda County
$51,841 apiece for the county and Big Creek Township.
Roscommon County
$103,682 apiece for the county and Denton Township.
Saginaw County
$512,412 for the county, $51,841 for Buena Vista Township, $103,682 for the village of Chesaning and $311,047 for the city of Saginaw and $51,841 for Spaulding Township.
Shiawassee County
$362,888 for the county, $103,682 for the city of Corunna, $207,364 for the city of Owosso and $51,841 for the village of Laingsburg.
Tuscola County
$414,729 for the county, $103,682 for the city of Caro, $103,682 for Vassar Township, $207,364 for the city of Vassar