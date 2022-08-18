Michigan issues second violation to Lockhart Chemical Co.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Lockhart Chemical Co. may be responsible for more substances being released in the Flint River recently, according to a new violation from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
“The site is going to have to have a lot of improvements done, and that's going to take time, there are issues that they're going to need to address on site,” said Cheri Meyer, EGLE'S Lansing district supervisor.
Back on June 15, EGLE determined thousands of gallons of an oil-based substance was discharged into the Flint River. The source was just a mile up the road at Lockhart Chemical Company.
Now the company faces another violation from EGLE after Lockhart failed to improve its housekeeping and operating procedures to minimize spills.
“The second violation notice was issued to officially cite Lockhart as violating water quality laws and regulations as a result of the discharge that happened,” Meyer said.
In the issued violation, Meyer says that Lockhart not only illegally discharged substances into the river but failed to report the release of the waste water to EGLE.
Lockhart has a history of violations from EGLE prior to the June 15th spill. Records indicate the most recent violation was given nine months before.
The new violation outlines a timeline of steps to complete between now and Sept. 16 to avoid or prevent future spills.
“They're going to have to figure out ways to change the way they've been operating to make sure that this doesn't occur again,” Meyer said.