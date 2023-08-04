Michigan Library Association begins campaign to combat book banning

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Library Association is starting a new campaign to rally against book banning.
MI Right to Read is a six-month campaign designed to build a coalition of people in support of libraries. It comes at a time when people nationwide are calling for the removal of books that deal with themes of sexual orientation and gender identity.
"What we saw in the last couple of years is a more coordinated effort by outside groups to ban certain types of materials," said MLA President Scott Duimstra.
Those types of materials include books on sexual orientation, gender identity, and racism.
Back in March, the Lapeer County prosecutor threatened criminal charges against the local library over the book "Gender Queer". Similar efforts all over the state sparked the Michigan Library Association to fight back.
"If changes are going to happen at a county commissioner board meeting or a library board meeting, it was for us to be able to gather supporters and talk in support of the libraries," said Duimstra.
Stephanie Spencer sees things differently. She led efforts to recall officials at the public library in Caro- not because she wanted to ban books, but because she feels they aren't categorized appropriately.
"This is the same place that has Clifford the Big Red Dog and Nancy Drew," said Spencer. "I never in my wildest dreams thought that I would have to open up books and check for pictures of naked people having sex before letting my kid look at it."
Spencer feels books with these kinds of images should be kept near other guides on how to talk to kids about sex.
Duimstra, on the other hand, believes its up to parents to take a more active role in their kid's book selections.
"What this campaign is about is not having other parents determine what your children should have access to, but you making that decision and you using the library with your child," said Duimstra.
According to a study paid for by the Michigan Library Association, 75 percent of Michiganders say they support local libraries and feel it is necessary to protect access to books