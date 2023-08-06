 Skip to main content
Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance hosts concert to spread awareness

The Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance hosted a concert in Flint on Saturday to spread awareness about the disease.

The "Un-Teal There is a Cure Concert for Awareness," was held at the University of Michigan Flint campus.


Residents were invited to enjoy live music and learn more about the Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance.

Saturday's concert also hosted other vendors with health resources for those in need.

For more information on the Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance, visit their website mioca.org.

