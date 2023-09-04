Michigan Pit Bull Education Project seeking donations for a new van

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An organization in Flint that helps local pets that are left outside is asking for help after their van broke down.
The Michigan Pit Bull Education Program (MPEP) Outreach Program is a local organization that delivers food, water and other supplies that pets may need to outside dogs.
Last week, the organization announced on its Facebook page that the van that they used to deliver supplies to these dogs broke down. This leaves them with only a pickup truck.
"We need a new van, especially for the winter," says MPEP outreach director Jonna Villemure. "We can't put everything in the bed of a truck in the snow and rain."
The group still manages to serve about 100 dogs in a week.
Villemure hopes that having a new van will help them serve more dogs and negotiate more surrenders for pets in bad situations.
MPEP is looking for donations to support buying a new van. Donations can be made on their Facebook page or online at michpitbulleducation.org.