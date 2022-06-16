Michigan police agencies stepping up speeding enforcement this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Speeders beware: Police across Michigan will have extra patrols for a week targeting you.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning is partnering with dozens of police agencies all around the state from June 18 to 26 on extra patrols to look for speeding drivers.

The Great Lakes, High Stakes campaign is a response to an alarming increase in speeding and deadly crashes in Michigan over the past two years during the coronavirus pandemic.

Michigan State Police reported the most traffic deaths in 16 years with 1,131 during 2021. That was an increase of 48 over 2020 and the most since 2004.

“Speeding continues to be a critical issue in Michigan that leads to many needless crashes, serious injuries and fatalities on our roadways,” said Alicia Sledge, interim director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. “It has been proven that the faster you drive the greater your risk of dying in a crash."

Earlier statistics from 2020 show 200 traffic deaths in Michigan were blamed on speeding, including 15.2% of motorcycle crash deaths, 11.2% of young drivers under age 20 who died and 15.1% of intoxicated drivers who died.

“We hope this increased enforcement over the coming weeks will help change these dangerous driving behaviors and save lives,” Sledge said.

She said recent insurance industry data shows that police across the U.S. issue about 112,000 speeding tickets for day on average with fines for speeding averaging $115 to $135.