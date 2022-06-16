 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104.

* WHERE...Bay, Huron, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Midland,
Tuscola, Shiawassee, Genesee and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight temperatures into Thursday
morning are expected to remain in the low to mid 70s with dew
points around 70 degrees. This will hold heat indices mostly in
the mid 70s during the overnight period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Michigan police agencies stepping up speeding enforcement this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan State Police traffic stop

A Michigan State Police trooper pulls over a driver for a traffic violation. (MSP Photo)

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Speeders beware: Police across Michigan will have extra patrols for a week targeting you.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning is partnering with dozens of police agencies all around the state from June 18 to 26 on extra patrols to look for speeding drivers.

The Great Lakes, High Stakes campaign is a response to an alarming increase in speeding and deadly crashes in Michigan over the past two years during the coronavirus pandemic.

Michigan State Police reported the most traffic deaths in 16 years with 1,131 during 2021. That was an increase of 48 over 2020 and the most since 2004.

“Speeding continues to be a critical issue in Michigan that leads to many needless crashes, serious injuries and fatalities on our roadways,” said Alicia Sledge, interim director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. “It has been proven that the faster you drive the greater your risk of dying in a crash."

Earlier statistics from 2020 show 200 traffic deaths in Michigan were blamed on speeding, including 15.2% of motorcycle crash deaths, 11.2% of young drivers under age 20 who died and 15.1% of intoxicated drivers who died.

“We hope this increased enforcement over the coming weeks will help change these dangerous driving behaviors and save lives,” Sledge said.

She said recent insurance industry data shows that police across the U.S. issue about 112,000 speeding tickets for day on average with fines for speeding averaging $115 to $135.

