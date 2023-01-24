 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Oakland,
Macomb and Washtenaw Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will develop around 8 am,
however, amounts and impacts during the morning commute are
expected to remain minimal. Snow will then steadily increase in
intensity with the peak of the heaviest snowfall rates between
10 am and 4 pm Wednesday. Travel conditions will deteriorate
considerably during the afternoon into the early commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Michigan State Police catch two more drivers going over 100 mph

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan State Police catch two more drivers going over 100 mph

Michigan State Police clocked two more drivers at more than 100 mph in Mid-Michigan on Tuesday.

Two more drivers on I-69 and M-13 were clocked at over 100 mph on Tuesday.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan State Police were out on the roads on Tuesday with extra patrols enforcing the speed limit.

Troopers caught a driver going 105 mph on I-69 in Genesee County during the morning. That's 35 mph over the speed limit. Hours later, another trooper caught a driver going 106 mph on M-13 near the I-75 interchange.

Michigan State Police say both encounters thankfully ended with tickets and not crashes. Statistics show 237 people died in speed-related crashes on Michigan roads in 2021.

Those were not the fastest drivers clocked in Mid-Michigan so far this year. Michigan State Police caught someone driving 113 mph on northbound I-75 near Birch Run on Jan. 16.

Michigan State Police and dozens of other law enforcement agencies statewide continue to work overtime on extra speed enforcement patrols through the end of February.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning is paying for the extra patrols using federal funds. The patrols are design to combat a rise in speeding since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you