Michigan State Police catch two more drivers going over 100 mph

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan State Police were out on the roads on Tuesday with extra patrols enforcing the speed limit.

Troopers caught a driver going 105 mph on I-69 in Genesee County during the morning. That's 35 mph over the speed limit. Hours later, another trooper caught a driver going 106 mph on M-13 near the I-75 interchange.

Michigan State Police say both encounters thankfully ended with tickets and not crashes. Statistics show 237 people died in speed-related crashes on Michigan roads in 2021.

Those were not the fastest drivers clocked in Mid-Michigan so far this year. Michigan State Police caught someone driving 113 mph on northbound I-75 near Birch Run on Jan. 16.

Michigan State Police and dozens of other law enforcement agencies statewide continue to work overtime on extra speed enforcement patrols through the end of February.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning is paying for the extra patrols using federal funds. The patrols are design to combat a rise in speeding since the COVID-19 pandemic started.