Michigan State Police investigating a shooting along I-75 near M-15

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting along I-75 Monday evening in Springfield Township.
According to MSP, a caller was on Northbound I-75 near M-15 in the middle lane and said he heard a loud noise thinking an object struck his vehicle. The driver then noticed a bullet hole. The driver also noticed the spent bullet lodged inside the door frame.
Shooting Investigation:— MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) July 25, 2023
07/24 at 7:15 PM
Location:
NB I-75 near M-15 Springfield Township, Oakland County
Synopsis:
The Detroit Regional Communication Center was notified of a shooting along I 75 near M15. 1/ pic.twitter.com/apYsSvLYjh
When the driver heard the noise, he said that he was driving next to an older maroon car in the left lane next to him. The vehicle had a black plastic sheet/garbage bag cover over the rear passenger window.
I-75 was closed as police investigated. MSP said they did not find any shell casings.
Police are not ruling out that the shot came from a nearby property.