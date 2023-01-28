 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE...Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN... now until 10 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS... untreated roads become hazardous for travel.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Snow wavers in coverage and intensity
during the late evening before increasing again after midnight.
Heavy snow bands just to the north across the Tri Cities and
Thumb will have a sharp south edge with greater accumulation
occuring north of I-69. Bursts of heavy snow are expected
during the late night before diminishing toward sunrise and then
ending by 10 AM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash

Michigan State Police

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich.  (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township.

Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on Bray Road when the driver failed to yield the right of way and was struck by a 2020 Ford Escape, driven by an 81-year-old Clio man.  

The collision forced the Escape to overturn and was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado. The 81-year-old driver of the Escape died of his injuries.   

Police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, but it remained under investigation Saturday evening.

