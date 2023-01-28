Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County.
It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township.
Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on Bray Road when the driver failed to yield the right of way and was struck by a 2020 Ford Escape, driven by an 81-year-old Clio man.
The collision forced the Escape to overturn and was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado. The 81-year-old driver of the Escape died of his injuries.
Police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, but it remained under investigation Saturday evening.