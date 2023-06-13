Michigan State Police K-9 finds barefoot 3-year-old lost in woods

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police K-9 found a 3-year-old lost in a remote wooded area of Roscommon County for at least a half hour on Monday.
The Roscommon County Sheriff's Office says the 3-year-old walked away from a residence on Woodland Drive near Snowbowl Road in Roscommon Township. His mother called 911 after she couldn't find him for at least 20 minutes.
The sheriff's office requested several K-9 teams, along with a drone and helicopter from Michigan State Police, to join the search.
K-9 Loki and his partner from Michigan State Police were in the area when they received the call and started tracking the boy's scent through heavily wooded terrain and marshes.
They found the 3-year-old about a half-mile from his house in the woods. Police believe he walked past two small marshes and the dense forest north of his house.
The boy was in good health when he was located. A Houghton Lake EMS crew evaluated him at the scene before reuniting him with his mother.