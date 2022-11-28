 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 PM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 40 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7
feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 8 PM EST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Michigan State Police looking for missing 61-year-old man

Gerald Robertson

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking the public to help locate a 61-year-old man who is confused about his location.

Gerald Wade Robertson called his daughter Monday afternoon and wasn't sure about where he was. He believed he was at the U.S. 131 and 8 Mile Road interchange in Mecosta County, but he was not there when she arrived.

Robertson is driving a dark blue 2004 Buick LeSabre sedan. Anyone who finds him should call 911 immediately or the Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951.

