Michigan State Police looking for missing 61-year-old man

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking the public to help locate a 61-year-old man who is confused about his location.
Gerald Wade Robertson called his daughter Monday afternoon and wasn't sure about where he was. He believed he was at the U.S. 131 and 8 Mile Road interchange in Mecosta County, but he was not there when she arrived.
Robertson is driving a dark blue 2004 Buick LeSabre sedan. Anyone who finds him should call 911 immediately or the Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951.