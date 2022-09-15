 Skip to main content
Michigan State Police looking for three teens who ran away together

Michigan State Police are looking for 13-year-old Marissa Kollien, 15-year-old Colin Miller and 16-year-old Ashton Bensman.

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are looking for three teenagers who allegedly ran away from their homes together this week.

Troopers from the Alpena Post took a report of 13-year-old Marissa Kollien running away from home on Tuesday afternoon.

During the investigation into her whereabouts, authorities determined that 15-year-old Colin Miller and 16-year-old Ashton Bensman also ran away from home.

Michigan State Police say the three teens know each other and likely are traveling together.

Anyone with information about where the three teens can be located should call the Michigan State Police Alpena Post at 989-354-4101 or dial 911.

