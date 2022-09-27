Michigan State Police need help finding man missing since Monday

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State police need help finding a man from Mount Pleasant who disappeared Monday.
Police say 26-year-old Jeremiah Bristow was last seen Monday around 11 a.m. near Jamestown Apartments on the east side of Mount Pleasant. Bristow, who has autism, was riding a bus to Veterans Memorial Library.
He's described as 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds.
Anyone who sees Bristow should call the Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951 or Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.