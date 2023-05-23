Michigan State Police release report on deadly Pulaski Street fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police released their investigative report on a deadly house fire on Pulaski Street in Flint, which claimed the lives of two young brothers.

Police looked into the actions of two Flint Fire Department members, who did not find the boys during a search of the house nearly a year ago. A second search crew minutes later found the boys on the second floor in a bedroom.

Ambulances rushed the boys -- 2-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell -- to an area hospital, where they died from their injuries a few days later.

The fire happened on May 28, 2022, in the 600 block of West Pulaski Street.

Michigan State Police would later start an investigation to see if there was any criminal negligence by the two firefighters who admitted they just missed the boys in their initial search.

ABC12 News obtained a copy of the investigative report from Michigan State Police through the Freedom of Information Act.

The case is closed and no decision on criminal charges has been made, but at least one experienced firefighter told the investigator and an assistant prosecutor that there was no misconduct by the firefighters.

The more than 300-page report goes over everything related to the fire.

A first search of the upstairs of the home by firefighters Danny Sniegocki and Michael Zlotek showed no signs of the boys. But in a second search, the boys were found in a room that Sniegocki and Zlotek admitted they didn't search, because they didn't realize the smaller room was there.

Both firefighters declined to do interviews with the MSP investigator.

Other interviews were conducted and the detective sat down with an assistant prosecutor and the Genesee County Emergency Manager at one point. As a trained firefighter, the manager reviewed all the admissible evidence and determined that there was not any gross negligence or misconduct by the two firefighters.

New details in the report include a Michigan State Police fire investigator ruled the cause of the fire undetermined, even though former Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton said the cause was electrical shortly after the fire.

The report also includes the father of the two boys, who gave conflicting statements when he arrived at the home after the fire. He first said he was at a store, then said he was playing basketball.

Police took him into custody for a time.

The report also indicates at least four dogs were removed from the basement, that there were canine treadmills with different types of medicine and vitamins for canine consumption.

A Flint firefighter stated in a battalion chief's report that he believed one of the dogs belonged to another Flint firefighter. That particular statement went on to say the conditions in the basement were borderline abusive to the animals.

Barton has confirmed in the past that a vehicle he once owned was in the driveway of the Pulaski Street home and the report indicates he knew the family who lived there.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said on Tuesday that he has not made a decision on whether to file criminal charges against the former Flint firefighters.