Michigan State Police remember trooper who died 80 years ago on Saginaw Bay

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are remembering a trooper who died 80 years ago during an attempted rescue of two men on Saginaw Bay.
Two young men got trapped on an ice floe on the evening of March 16, 1943. Strong winds gusting to 55 mph pushed the ice floe holding the men farther offshore.
Trooper Ralph Broullire joined two other men in a boat as they ventured into the elements to attempt a rescue. A second boat tried to follow them, but turned back due to strong winds and high waves.
Michigan State Police say crews on the shore saw flashlight signals indicating the rescue party, which included Broullire, reached the men stranded on the ice. None of them made it back to shore alive.
Broullire, the two other men in the boat and the two men they were trying to rescue all drowned. Broullire's body was recovered more than a month later on April 18, 1943.