Michigan State Police revive dog pulled from Saginaw house fire

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers revived a dog pulled from a house fire in Saginaw on Thursday night.
Police and the Saginaw Fire Department responded to the fire on Ring Street around 9:20 p.m. Everyone made it outside when emergency crews arrived, but firefighters found the family dog unconscious near the front door.
Firefighters brought the dog, who is named Delilah, outside. Michigan State Police troopers grabbed a bag-valve mask from a patrol car and began providing oxygen to the dog.
After about 15 minutes of treatment, Delilah regained consciousness and began breathing on her own. Troopers turned her back over to her owners at the scene.
The Saginaw Fire Department did not release any information about what caused the fire or how much damage the house sustained.