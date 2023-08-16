Michigan State Police seek new troopers in Fenton

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan State Police and GST Michigan Works held a hiring event in Fenton on Wednesday.
A trooper at the event was impressed with the turnout for the hiring event at the GST Michigan Works location on Owen Road in Fenton.
Michigan State Police were seeking applicants for trooper positions and other civilian jobs, such as emergency dispatchers and forensic analysts.
"We're just looking for good people," said Michigan State Police Trooper Andrew Jones. "We need good people to join our agency. We're looking for people with good moral character, good integrity and they're willing to do the right thing."
More recruitment events will be scheduled in the future. Job postings with the Michigan State Police can be found online at mspjobs.michigan.gov.