Michigan State Police stop erratic driver having medical emergency

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Quick-thinking Michigan State Police troopers took swift action to avoid a tragedy when a driver suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel on Tuesday.
The troopers, who work out of the Caro Post, were on routine patrol when they encountered a Ford Edge traveling west on M-46 near M-24 and crossing the center line. The vehicle drove into the ditch and nearly hit a sign at one point.
The 59-year-old male driver, who was traveling about 40 mph, did not pull over when the troopers activated their emergency lights. The troopers pulled up next to the SUV and realized the driver appeared to be having a medical emergency.
The driver eventually pulled over on M-46 near Wireline Road, but he could not shift the vehicle into park. The troopers pulled their patrol car in front of the Ford and blocked it from moving.
The troopers then broke the passenger window to gain access to the driver, who was going in and out of consciousness. An MMR ambulance rushed the 59-year-old to Marlette Hospital, where his condition was not available Wednesday.
No other injuries were reported from the incident.