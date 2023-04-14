Michigan State Police Tri-City Post leaders reassigned after incidents

FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - There has been a shake-up in the leadership at the Michigan State Police post in Freeland.

The post commander and the assistant post commander have been reassigned. The moves are the result of internal process reviews following earlier use of force investigations.

Trooper Paul Arrowood of the Tri-City Post was charged with assault and misconduct in office last month after he confronted a Saginaw man who was in a roadway on Sept. 4.

Investigators say Arrowood and his partner confronted man walking on Webber Street near Julius Street in Saginaw. They attempted to detain the man, took him to the ground and video shows Arrowood punching him several times.

Arrowood has been suspended without pay while his case continues in Saginaw County courts.

A year ago, trooper Bram Schroeder of the Tri-City Post was accused of punching a man several times during a traffic stop in Saginaw on March 28, 2022.

Police pulled over the man, who was suspected of drunken driving. Videos of the incident show Schroeder punching the man several times after the man had been placed in handcuffs.

Schroeder is charged with misconduct in office and aggravated assault. He remains suspended without pay from the Michigan State Police while his case continues moving through the courts.

Michigan State Police say they investigated a third incident of alleged excessive force against a Tri-City Post trooper earlier this year, but the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office declined to file charges.

