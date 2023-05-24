 Skip to main content
Michigan State Police trooper crashes on the way to a call

Michigan State Police shield

Michigan State Police

The intersection of State and Center roads in Saginaw Township was closed Tuesday evening after a crash involving a police patrol car.

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police trooper's patrol car was badly damaged and a motorist sustained minor injuries from a crash in Saginaw Township on Tuesday evening.

Around 5:45 p.m., the trooper driving a Ford Explorer patrol car east on State Street while responding to an emergency call in Chesaning. Investigators say the trooper's emergency lights and sirens were activated.

As the trooper turned south onto North Center Road, his vehicle collided with a Ford Flex. The trooper was not hurt but the person driving the Flex was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

Police will continue investigating the crash. Investigators did not announce any enforcement action against either driver Wednesday morning.

