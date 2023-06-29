Michigan's Hands-Free Driving Law: What you need to know

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Officers across the state of Michigan are about to start cracking down on any phone use while driving.

This as a newly signed distracted driving law is set to take effect on June 30, ahead of the busy Independence Day weekend. Michigan's new hands-free driving law still has some people asking questions.

"Anything in your hands is going to be illegal unless you're calling 911, calling emergency services or calling to report something in front of you," said Lt. John Swartz of the Grand Blanc Township Police Department.

That means no social media, no texting and no videos behind the wheel. Phone calls and GPS are allowed only if they're through a hands-free system like Bluetooth, a dash screen or a phone mount.

"We ultimately hope that this makes the road safer, that we can have less traffic crashes and less close calls," said Swartz.

All those rules apply at stops lights and stop signs, too.

Breaking the law nets someone a fine of $100 for the first offense and $250 for every violation after that.

In Grand Blanc Township, Swartz said they're giving people a grace period to gear up.

"I don't see us going out on the first day and writing everybody a ticket for being on their phone. We need to get the word out, educate people," he said.

The new law won't change enforcement. Officers will just add phones to the list of things to look for.