Michigan's Traveling Memorial of Fallen Military makes a stop in Montrose

MONTROSE, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan's Traveling Memorial of Fallen Military stopped in Montrose on Sunday, allowing people in the area an opportunity to pay their respects to our fallen soldiers.
The memorial lists the names of men and women who died in Operations Desert Storm, Desert Shield, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, allowing visitors to see the human cost of war.
Montrose Orchards hosted the event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event featured a craft and food fair featuring veteran-own businesses.
It's just an honor to have them here," says the Office Manager of Montrose Orchards, Cris Conrad. "I can't speak for the community, but for the Orchard itself, it is an honor to have them here."
Conrad wants to thank the men, women and families for their sacrifices.
This was the first time that Montrose hosted the Traveling Memorial.
Conrad hopes that they can host the memorial many more times in the future.