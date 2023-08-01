Mid-Michigan celebrates National Night Out

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - First responders from across the nation celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday.
Police officers, firefighters and paramedics held demonstrations on what happens during emergency situations.
Grand Blanc firefighters showed how to lift a car with airbags and how to use the "Jaws of Life" while police officers did demonstrations with their K-9.
Police and firefighters say this is a great chance to get the community -- and especially kids -- comfortable seeing first responders act in an emergency.
Lt. Chris Keller, fire marshal for the Grand Blanc Township Fire Department, said National Night Out gives kids have an opportunity to see firefighters and first responders working in a calm environment.
"It's just trying to get those kids to see an opportunity to see that in a calm situation, so if they are in an emergency situation like that -- a real life situation -- they kind of understand what we are doing and have an idea that they are safe and we're here to help," he said.
Lt. Jonathan Swartz of the Grand Blanc Township Police Department said they keep adding to their National Night Out celebration every year.
"Every year it gets bigger and better and we think of new things to add -- whether that would be something special for the kids or the residents," he said.
Aside from the demonstrations, there were bounce houses for the kids, ice cream, an inflatable basketball setup, a giant bubble maker and a dunk tank.