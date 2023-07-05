Mid-Michigan dad catches home run bare-handed at Tigers game while holding baby

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - Less than two weeks ago, a Mid-Michigan dad gave his son the best first birthday gift ever at Comerica Park.
June 23 was the day Jake Roberts and his family went to a Tigers game, with matching attire for his son's birthday. Little did they know a surprise out of left field would be coming their way.
Roberts, a Mt. Morris native, caught a home run ball with no glove while holding his baby with his left arm.
"That was kind of the raw reaction you saw was the 'yeah, yeah, it was me just like that, I caught a ball with him in my arm, that literally just happened," said Roberts. "Everybody was like, the mom took away the baby so fast, but he just started crying like the crowd kind of erupted. He just started crying like the crowd kind of erupted and he's not use to the loud noises."
This father-son moment has gone viral. Although Junior won't remember this catch at Comerica Park, it's a day his dad will never forget.
"It was just a great birthday present. It's mind blowing the fact it happened on his birthday, got called up to the booth on his birthday and memories that we're going to have. It really started a tradition. Every year we're going to take him to a Tigers game," he added. "I got to meet Kirk Gibson, I got to meet Matt Sheperd. I got Kirk Gibson to sign the ball that I caught."
The bare-handed catch for Roberts was routine. He plays vintage baseball almost every weekend with the Flint Lumber City Vintage Baseball Club.
"No gloves, no mitts, driving miss daisy caps, the old 1880s attire, 1880s lingo. We really try to set the mood, make you feel like you're in the 1880s."
But that single bare-handed catch was a once in a life-time chance to give his son the greatest birthday present ever.
"That was something that we previously to having a kid, we talked about moments like that like if they ball ever comes to us, 'I'm not missing the catch. Ironically enough, some games we bring a mitt to. I have brought a mitt to a Tigers game. Just that one in general, I didn't bring my mitt to."
The home run was going at a speed of 105 mph. Roberts says his hand was a bit bruised the next day, but it was well worth the catch.