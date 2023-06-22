Mid-Michigan diver explains what it is like being in a submarine

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Very few people know what it is like to be in a submarine hundreds and in some cases more than 1,000 feet below the surface.

Larry Elliott is a retired ABC12 news anchor and a trained diver, who describes what it is like aboard a submarine in deep waters.

"You have a lot of anticipation, a lot of excitement for what you are about to see," said Elliott. "In my case it was the Edmund Fitzgerald."

The S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald sank in Lake Superior during a storm in November of 1975. Elliott is one of the very few divers who have seen the shipwreck up close on the lake bottom.

The trained diver boarded a submarine and took it 535 feet to the bottom of the lake. He described the submarine as being very heavy and very small.

Elliott said that it's similar to the Titan submersible, which had been missing for days beneath the North Atlantic Ocean and discovered in pieces on the the bottom Thursday.

"The one, both of them, that I was in was a five-passenger submarine. So, it is very similar to the situation we are seeing over the Titanic right now. You feel excited about what you are about to see but you always have to keep in mind that you are at the mercy of the submarine," Elliott said.

Twice he has been to the floor of Lake Superior in a submarine.

"The only oxygen you have is what you carry aboard. The only lighting you have is what is supported by the batteries, and once the batteries die out you have nothing," Elliott said.

According to Elliott, it doesn't take much for a catastrophic failure in deep waters.

"I was only down 530 feet on the Fitzgerald but they tell me if you get a pinhole leak in that submarine -- literally the size of a pin -- the pressure is so great at 500 feet it can like slice you in half in an instant," said Elliott.

It is mind over matter when problems arise that far below the surface.

"I've been diving before where I have almost run out of air. It's the same kind of thing where you can't panic. You have to think through the situation and take control of your mind at that point and not let it throw you into a panic," Elliott said.