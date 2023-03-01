Mid-Michigan health clinic combats COVID-19 racial disparities in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint health clinic is leading the way as Michigan makes strides in combating racial disparities discovered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the goal to fix an issue as simple as a lack of transportation that makes a difference when connecting people to COVID vaccines, boosters and tests and according to Dwayne Clemons, Homeless and outreach coordinator of Hamilton Community Health Network - this work is a personal mission.
"Since the beginning when COVID first came around, Black people were dying in huge numbers in proportion to everybody else," Clemons said. "So, it's very important to me to educate people about the importance of Black people getting vaccinated."
According to a recent report from the state of Michigan - the Black community were impacted and hit the hardest during the first wave of COVID - resulting in more deaths.
One factor stood out as far as a difference maker.
"As a Black man I've realized that this virus has adversely affected us as a people," said Clemons. "And the biggest challenge is a barrier to transportation."
Changing the narrative, Clemons says Hamilton Community Health Network continues to stand on the frontline.
"Over the last few years my job has been getting into places like the homeless shelters, Flint Housing Commission, the public housing sites and soup kitchens," he said. "To make sure that those people and residents are aware of what's going on, have access to the vaccine, and are able to get them where they are."
Death rates within the Black community have decreased in recent years, making a greater change in Michigan compared to nationwide according to the state's COVID Racial Disparities Task Force.
"One of the really important goals of the task force was to meet people where they were," said Michigan's Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian.
Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian is a member of the state's COVID-19 Racial Disparities Task Force which has been able to bring the mortality for African-American Michiganders in line with other ethnic groups.
"One of the things the Racial Disparities Task Force championed that I think was really effective in meeting people where they were was by working with communities and community organizations," Dr. Bagdasarian said.
Hamilton Community Health Network will host another COVID clinic this Saturday at Holmes STEM Academy from 10a.m.-12p.m.