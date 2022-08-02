Mid-Michigan races for Congress nearly set with incumbents leading

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Voters likely will find several familiar names on the ballot Nov. 8.
Incumbents in all five U.S. House races around Mid-Michigan were leading after the August primary on Tuesday. All five congressmen are gearing up for challenges in the November general election.
This is the first election cycle with newly redrawn districts, which changed the makeup of Michigan's congressional districts. The state also lost another House seat, dropping to 13 beginning with this year's elections.
EIGHTH DISTRICT
The Eighth District race was the most hotly contested in Mid-Michigan with three Republicans running for the chance to challenge incumbent Democrat Dan Kildee in November.
With 73 of 372 precincts reporting on Tuesday night, Paul Junge of Brighton was leading the race with 56% of the vote. Matthew Seely of Davison and Candice Miller of Burton were close with 23% and 22% of the vote, respectively.
Kildee ran unopposed on Tuesday for his party's nomination to represent Genesee, Saginaw, Bay and most of Midland County in Washington. Kildee is seeking his sixth term in Congress.
SECOND DISTRICT
Republican John Moolenaar easily beat Tom Norton on Tuesday for his party's nomination, according to the Associated Press. Moolenaar had a commanding lead with 65% of the vote and just under half of the precincts reporting.
He will take on Democrat Jerry Hilliard on Nov. 8. Hilliard ran unopposed for his party's nomination on Tuesday.
The Second District covers 20 counties from western Midland County to Ionia County north to Manistee and east to Gladwin.
NINTH DISTRICT
Incumbent Republican Lisa McClain fended off a challenge from fellow Republican Michelle R.E. Donovan to advance to the Nov. 8 general election, according a projection from the Associated Press.
McClain won 79% of the vote with about half of 346 precincts reporting. She will face Democrat Brian Jaye, who ran unopposed for his party's nomination.
The Ninth District includes the Thumb Region south to northern Oakland and Macomb counties.
FIRST DISTRICT
Incumbent Republican Jack Bergman will take on Democrat Bob Lorinser on Nov. 8. Both candidates ran unopposed for their parties' nominations.
The First District is includes the entire Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula north of Standish.
SEVENTH DISTRICT
Incumbent Democrat Elissa Slotkin will take on Republican Tom Barrett on Nov. 8. Both candidates ran unopposed for their parties' nominations.
The Seventh District includes most of five counties in the Lansing area and a small part of southwestern Oakland County.