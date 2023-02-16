Midland-area residents to lose power early Sunday morning

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Consumers Energy says nearly 3,800 electric customers on Midland's north side will lose power early Sunday.
Consumers says the outage is necessary to complete routine maintenance on high voltage electric transmission lines owned by ITC. The outage is planned for midnight to 4 a.m. Sunday.
Residents and businesses in the following area will lose power:
- Letts Road to the north.
- South Flajole Road to the east.
- Eastman Road to the west.
- Wackerly Road to the south.
Consumers Energy has communicated directly with residents and businesses in the affected area.