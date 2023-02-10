Midland business helps police department raise money

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) – A Midland business helped the Midland Police Department with fundraising on Friday.
Grove Tea Lounge held a deal where if a donut was bought, they donated a dollar to the Midland Police Department's fundraiser.
The Midland Police Department is competing against the Bay City Department of Public Safety in the polar plunge next weekend.
The plunge benefits the Special Olympics and both cities are raising money in preparation for the cold jump.
For more information about the Great Lakes Bay Polar Plunge go to this website.