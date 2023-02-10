 Skip to main content
Midland business helps police department raise money

Grove Tea Lounge has a deal running on Friday. If you buy one of their donuts, they will donate a dollar to the Midland Police Department's fundraiser against the Bay City Department of Public Safety for the Polar Plunge.

For more information about the Great Lakes Bay Polar Plunge go to this website.

