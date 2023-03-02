Midland County family upset after dog is shot and dies

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland County family is seeking justice for it appears their dog was shot near their home.
The dog had to be put down because of its injuries. The Midland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.
Elisabeth Hall heard the gunshot last week that led to her dog's death. She worries about letting her children outside to play until she finds out who shot Cassie, a Jack Russell terrier pit bull mix.
Her other dog, a German Shepherd named Baux, appears to be taking the death hard.
"They were best friends, they were inseparable," Hall said.
She said her family got Cassie because Baux was depressed, wouldn't eat and that all changed after they Cassie came into the house. But now Cassie is gone.
"And the whole dynamic of our family changed," Hall said.
Around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 20, she was doing work inside her Mills Township home while Cassie was outside. She heard a bark and fearing the dog went on their neighbor's property, Hall started looking for the dog.
Then she heard a gunshot. She saw Cassie walking towards the road and the dog collapsed.
"She's going to die. I picked her up immediately and she was completely lethargic and went limp in my arms," Hall said.
They rushed her to a veterinarian but made the difficult decision to put Cassie down.
"They clarified that this was no accident, that the shot that took place and hit Cassie, it's the same way you would kill a deer," Hall said the veterinarian told her.
Midland County Sheriff Myron Greene said his department is investigating and they have talked to neighbors who live in the area. They don't have a suspect, but haven't ruled out anyone either.
They are still trying to determine what hit Cassie was hit with -- a fragment of a bullet or even a BB.
People in the area say there is gunfire from time to time, mainly from hunting to chasing off varmints, but the death of Cassie has Hall scared.
"I don't feel comfortable letting my children outside to play and we live in the country," says Hall.
The sheriff said someone identified as the person who shot the dog could face a four-year felony charge.