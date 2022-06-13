Midland County man dies after off-road vehicle hits deer, crashes into ditch

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A chain-reaction crash between an off-road vehicle and a deer claimed the life of a Midland County man on Sunday night.
The 56-year-old victim from Jasper Township was riding a 2018 Polaris RZR east on Shepherd Road near Lewis around 10:30 p.m. when he took evasive action to avoid hitting the deer.
However, the ORV still collided with the deer, careened into the ditch and overturned, according to the Midland County Sheriff's Office. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators say the 56-year-old was not wearing a seat belt or helmet when he crashed. The sheriff's office found no evidence indicating that he was intoxicated.