Midland County Republicans host annual Bill Schuette Barbeque Monday

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was in Mid-Michigan Monday as Midland County Republicans held their annual Bill Schuette Barbeque.
Gov. Noem rallied Mid-Michigan Republicans with her platform of protecting against tax increases, government growth and intrusion on personal freedoms.
The fundraiser is held to help raise money for the party to help win their election. Organizers say that the event does provide a chance to see a difference in "leadership" between South Dakota and Michigan.
Midland County Republicans named the annual barbeque after Bill Schuette in 2019 to honor the former attorney general's many years of public service.