Midland firefighters rescue disabled woman from house fire

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland woman is safe after firefighters helped her escape a house fire on Wednesday evening.
The fire broke out around 5 p.m. in the kitchen of a residence in the 200 block of Morning Meadow Way South. A disabled woman was unable to get outside on her own.
The first Midland firefighters on the scene forced entry to a door and encountered heavy smoke inside. They quickly located the woman and brought her outside to safety.
An ambulance transported the woman to MyMichigan Medical Center in Midland for an evaluation.
Other fire crews quickly brought the fire under control before the flames spread from the kitchen area. The home sustained heavy damage from smoke and heat.
Investigators ruled the fire accidental, but they haven't released a specific cause.