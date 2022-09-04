Midland man dies after hitting a deer near Port Austin

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Midland man died after hitting a deer, losing control of his car and crashing into a ditch on M-53 in Huron County over the weekend.
Witnesses found the body 26-year-old Miles P. Hooper lying near his car early Sunday morning. Police believe he was thrown out of his car during the crash and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Huron County Sheriff's Office believes Hooper was driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne north on M-53 toward the Port Austin area, where his family was vacationing, when he collided with a deer near Hunter Road in Dwight Township.
Investigators aren't sure exactly when the collision occurred. Family members last had contact with Hooper about five hours before other motorists reported the crash around 6:48 a.m.
The Huron County Sheriff's Office will continue investigating the crash. An autopsy on Hooper will be scheduled for later this week.