 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Midland man dies after hitting a deer near Port Austin

  • Updated
  • 0
Huron County Sheriff's Office

Huron County Sheriff's Office

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Midland man died after hitting a deer, losing control of his car and crashing into a ditch on M-53 in Huron County over the weekend.

Witnesses found the body 26-year-old Miles P. Hooper lying near his car early Sunday morning. Police believe he was thrown out of his car during the crash and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Huron County Sheriff's Office believes Hooper was driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne north on M-53 toward the Port Austin area, where his family was vacationing, when he collided with a deer near Hunter Road in Dwight Township.

Investigators aren't sure exactly when the collision occurred. Family members last had contact with Hooper about five hours before other motorists reported the crash around 6:48 a.m.

The Huron County Sheriff's Office will continue investigating the crash. An autopsy on Hooper will be scheduled for later this week.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Weekend Anchor and Reporter

Ronnie Dahl is the weekend evening anchor and a reporter for ABC12 News

Recommended for you