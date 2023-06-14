Midland man still missing nearly three weeks after crash

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland man remains missing nearly three weeks after he walked away from the scene of a crash into a wooded area, according to Michigan State Police.
Investigators say 49-year-old Michael Wayne Frisco was reported missing on June 8, but he was last seen on May 26 after walking away from the scene of a crash at M-30 and Estey Road in Gladwin County.
Michigan State Police say Frisco walked into a wooded area without his phone or wallet. Authorities have searched the area of M-30 and Estey Road with K-9 teams on the ground and drones from the sky without finding him.
Anyone who sees Frisco or knows where he can be located should call the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.